Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 964 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after acquiring an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after acquiring an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $110.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $349,372.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,204 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

