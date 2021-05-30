Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,799,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $95.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

