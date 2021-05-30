Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 108.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $7,144,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $2,926,138.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,880,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,380,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock valued at $55,521,269. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

