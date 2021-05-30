Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $56.50.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

