Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after purchasing an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after purchasing an additional 96,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

Shares of MSI opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.75 and a 200 day moving average of $180.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

