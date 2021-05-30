Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lifestyle International stock remained flat at $$20.71 during trading hours on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.18.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.