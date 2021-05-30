Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce sales of $1.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $760,000.00 to $2.31 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $8.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 million to $10.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.12 million to $14.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21).

Several research analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 198,413 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 441,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,139. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $12.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

