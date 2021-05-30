Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.31

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.31 and traded as low as C$18.10. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 756,905 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a current ratio of 98.92 and a quick ratio of 98.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.57.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. Research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

