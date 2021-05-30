Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 3,384,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

