LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LIVK opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. LIV Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in LIV Capital Acquisition by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 698,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 141,116 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 1,518.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 518,507 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 749,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 351,629 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

