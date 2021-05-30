Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.20

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.71. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 39,443 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $113.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Luby’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

