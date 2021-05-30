Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 million.

LAZR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 3,557,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

