Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 million-$6 million.

MRIN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 77,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.17.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 73.86% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.