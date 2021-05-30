Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

FENY opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.