Mariner LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $62.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

