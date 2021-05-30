Mariner LLC Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,441,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,738,000 after acquiring an additional 546,992 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,456,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,398,000 after buying an additional 681,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,700,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,260,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $67.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.11 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.