Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 14,239 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $403,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 66.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 39.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $179.72 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.