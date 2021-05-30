Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 372.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

