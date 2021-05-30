Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,831 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

