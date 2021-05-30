MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on MTZ. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 623,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,487. MasTec has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $121.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

