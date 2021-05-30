MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.84 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.400-5.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $116.33. 623,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,487. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17. MasTec has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,879 shares of company stock worth $7,743,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

