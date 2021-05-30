Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $360.58 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.65.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

