Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00.

GBIO stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Generation Bio by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.