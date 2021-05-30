Maxim Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

FENC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

