Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a growth of 50.1% from the April 29th total of 612,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 835.8 days.

Shares of MZDAF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.53. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,020. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.44.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

