McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

McKesson has increased its dividend by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $20.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $192.39 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.26 and a 200 day moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

