McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.850-19.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.38 billion-$252.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.66 billion.

MCK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.39. 1,265,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.02. McKesson has a 12 month low of $139.76 and a 12 month high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded McKesson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.18.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

