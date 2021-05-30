Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Short Interest Update

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MEDXF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.76.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MEDXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from $7.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.