MedicCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $52,740.55 and $37.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00068469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.