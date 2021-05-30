MEXC Token (MEXC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

MEXC Token (CURRENCY:MEXC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. MEXC Token has a market capitalization of $103,277.42 and $1.00 worth of MEXC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MEXC Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One MEXC Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

MEXC Token Coin Profile

MEXC Token (CRYPTO:MEXC) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. MEXC Token’s total supply is 1,516,835,622 coins and its circulating supply is 1,032,549,908 coins. The official message board for MEXC Token is medium.com/mexc-life . MEXC Token’s official website is mexc.life . MEXC Token’s official Twitter account is @mexc_life and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MEXC Token is /r/mexc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEXC Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a creation of forwarding purchase Utility Token for the users in the EMS industry. The players in the industry would use the MEXC Token indirectly to purchase patented, and patent-pending equipment and services to save lives. The MEXC Token has its own eco-system from the use of the token to purchase EMS products and services, to the exchange of the MEXC Tokens with other tokens, or fiat currency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) marketplace, called M P2P Exchanger. P2P Exchanger is a unique P2P exchange system that empowers them to do that between their peers, without incurring high cost and other limitations. “

Buying and Selling MEXC Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEXC Token directly using U.S. dollars.

