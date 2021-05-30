MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.73. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 144,361 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MFA Financial (MFA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.