Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.850-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,697. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day moving average is $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.55.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

