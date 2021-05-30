MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $47.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $193.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,967 shares of company stock worth $61,875. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 70,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,999. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.68. The firm has a market cap of $503.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

