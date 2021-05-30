Mining Core Coin (MCC) Achieves Market Cap of $29,736.40

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $29,736.40 and approximately $54,736.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00056478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.06 or 0.00305925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00190613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.16 or 0.00821457 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Buying and Selling Mining Core Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mining Core Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.