MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $29.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $31.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $126.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.97 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

