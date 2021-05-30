MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Million

Posted by on May 30th, 2021

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $29.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $31.30 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $126.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $139.13 million, with estimates ranging from $128.97 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MiX Telematics.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MIXT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 87,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,930. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.96 million, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 273,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.