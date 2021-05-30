MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.18.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock worth $2,066,061 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.23. The company had a trading volume of 231,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.89 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

