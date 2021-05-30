Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Trimmed by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

MS opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.80. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

