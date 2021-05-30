M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

