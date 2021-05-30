National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.850-4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,750. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

