National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several research firms have commented on NHI. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 587,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,678. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

