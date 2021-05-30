National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.
Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 298,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,309. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.
In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
National Vision Company Profile
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.