National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.67. 298,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,309. National Vision has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

