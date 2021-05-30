NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on NWG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.55. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.0838 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 245.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

