NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $222.36. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,605. NICE has a 12 month low of $180.89 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

