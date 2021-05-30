NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.
NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $222.36. 96,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,605. NICE has a 12 month low of $180.89 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.78.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
