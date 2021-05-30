Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. Acquires 7,000 Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Stock

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $19,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 883,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,660.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $2.53 on Friday. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.75.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

