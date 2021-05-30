Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,508 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,520,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,646. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

