Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Purchases 139 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $137,707,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,308,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.06. 824,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,248. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $195.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

