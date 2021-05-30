Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.88. 2,716,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,746,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

