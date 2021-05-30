NIX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $70,920.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $5.80 million and approximately $70,920.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.60 or 0.06746908 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $667.99 or 0.01861869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.12 or 0.00184307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.28 or 0.00739423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00468522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00437419 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,141,902 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

