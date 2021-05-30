Nord/LB Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €21.00 Price Target

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.84 ($22.17).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €18.45 ($21.70) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a fifty-two week high of €18.84 ($22.16). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 13.75.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.