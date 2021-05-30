Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.26. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,408 shares of company stock valued at $63,563. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 325,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.65. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

